Colby Jones News: Back from G League
Jones was recalled from the Kings' G League affiliate Friday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Jones was likely sent down to the G League on Friday to get some practice time in, though he'll return to Sacramento for its game against the Clippers on Friday night. The 22-year-old has appeared in only four regular-season outings, during which he has totaled a block while averaging 2.0 minutes per game.
