Colby Jones News: Back with parent club

Washington recalled Jones from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Wednesday.

After producing 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 40 minutes Tuesday in the Go-Go's 115-95 playoff loss to the Maine Celtics, Jones will be back with the Wizards for the rest of the season. He could be in store for a regular 20-plus-minute role while Washington continues to have lengthy injury reports game in and game out.