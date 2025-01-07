Colby Jones News: Big night in G League
Jones tallied 32 points (13-21 FG, 6-9 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes Monday during the G League Stockton Kings' 129-105 victory over the Rip City Remix.
Jones paced his team in scoring and shot the basketball with efficiency, needing only nine attempts to knock down a season-high six treys. The 22-year-old is now averaging 21.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals in six appearances this season.
