Colby Jones News: Career-high 24 points off bench
Jones racked up 24 points (9-11 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 loss to the Jazz.
Jones led the team in scoring off the bench Wednesday, establishing a new career high with his 24 points. The 15-53 Wizards have begun giving their starters and reserves a fairly even split in playing time in each of their past two games, so Jones may be able to carve out a meaningful role down the stretch. The 22-year-old has logged at least 24 minutes in consecutive contests, and fantasy managers should keep an eye on his workload.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now