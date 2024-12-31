Colby Jones News: Does it all in G League win
Jones produced 18 points (7-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 126-118 G League win over the Austin Spurs.
Consistency is key for Jones as he continues to put up solid numbers for the Kings in the G League on both ends of the floor. The 22-year-old averages 22.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game with Stockton through four games.
