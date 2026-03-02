Colby Jones headshot

Colby Jones News: Drops 10 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Jones totaled 10 points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 16 minutes in Sunday's 121-118 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Jones returned to action after a hamstring injury had sidelined him since Dec. 28, contributing double-digit scoring off the bench fueled by a pair of three-pointers. The Xavier product has been limited by injuries this season, appearing in just three total games between the G League (two) and NBA (one).

Colby Jones
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
