Colby Jones News: Efficient 16 points in G League

Jones tallied 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes Sunday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 121-104 loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Jones and AJ Johnson finished as the Go-Go's second-leading scorers behind reserve Taylor Funk (24). Jones was assigned by the Wizards to the Go-Go on Saturday, and Sunday marked his first G League game since Feb. 10. He's played in just two games at the NBA level since the beginning of January, so he'll likely remain in the G League to get more reps and playing time.