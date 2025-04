Jones recorded 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), fix rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 115-95 playoff G League loss.

Jones will now spend the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign with the Wizards as a two-way player. Jones posted 50.0/47.8/33.3 shooting splits across his seven appearances for Capital City.