Colby Jones News: Gets called up

The Wizards recalled Jones from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Monday.

Jones will potentially make his Wizards debut as he rejoin the parent club for its matchup Monday against the Spurs. The 22-year-old logged 32 minutes earlier Monday for the Go-Go in a 119-114 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue, finishing with five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and four steals.