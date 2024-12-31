Colby Jones News: Gets garbage-time run Monday

Jones played the final 1:24 of Monday's 110-100 win over the Mavericks and recorded no statistics during his time on the court.

After logging 35 minutes for the G League's Stockton Kings in a 126-118 win over the Austin Spurs on Sunday, Jones was back with the parent club for Monday's win. The second-year forward hasn't been a regular member of Sacramento's rotation this season, so he could have more G League assignments in his future.