Colby Jones News: Headed to Washington

The Kings traded Jones, Alex Len and a 2028 second-round pick to the Wizards in a three-team deal that also sent Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Jones received limited playing time for Sacramento this season, averaging 1.1 points and 1.0 rebounds in 5.4 minutes across 24 appearances. In Washington, Jones should compete for depth minutes in the team's backcourt.