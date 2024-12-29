Fantasy Basketball
Colby Jones News: Heading to G League on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 12:22pm

Jones was assigned to the Kings' G League affiliate Sunday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Jones will join the Stockton Kings ahead of their matchup against the Austin Spurs on Sunday. The 22-year-old has appeared in 21 regular-season outings for the parent club, though his playing time has been inconsistent. Jones has averaged 1.1 points and 1.0 rebounds across 5.6 minutes per game for Sacramento.

Colby Jones
Sacramento Kings
