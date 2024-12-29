Colby Jones News: Heading to G League on Sunday

Jones was assigned to the Kings' G League affiliate Sunday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Jones will join the Stockton Kings ahead of their matchup against the Austin Spurs on Sunday. The 22-year-old has appeared in 21 regular-season outings for the parent club, though his playing time has been inconsistent. Jones has averaged 1.1 points and 1.0 rebounds across 5.6 minutes per game for Sacramento.