Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Colby Jones headshot

Colby Jones News: Held in check

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Jones totaled two points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Monday's 112-104 loss to the Raptors.

Washington's rotation is a bit of a mess these days, but Jones has fared well for the most part. In six appearances with his new team, Jones holds averages of 6.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.5 blocks and 1.0 steals on 58.3 percent shooting in 16.3 minutes.

Colby Jones
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now