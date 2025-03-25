Colby Jones News: Held in check

Jones totaled two points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Monday's 112-104 loss to the Raptors.

Washington's rotation is a bit of a mess these days, but Jones has fared well for the most part. In six appearances with his new team, Jones holds averages of 6.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.5 blocks and 1.0 steals on 58.3 percent shooting in 16.3 minutes.