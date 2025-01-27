Colby Jones News: Impresses in G League return

Jones (foot) totaled 24 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes Sunday during the G League Stockton Kings' 108-104 win over the Texas Legends.

Jones missed one game due to foot soreness, but it was clear the injury didn't impact him at all during Sunday's matchup. He paced his team in scoring and put together an efficient shooting line, which helped him turn in his best offensive performance since Jan. 6.