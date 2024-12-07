Colby Jones News: Matches season-high five points

Jones amassed five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one block across four minutes during Friday's 140-113 win over the Spurs.

Jones matched his season-high with five points, telling you everything you need to know regarding his current role. He has played double-digit minutes only once in 14 games, failing to score in 10 of those games. Outside of garbage time, it appears as though Jones is going to struggle to feature in the rotation on a nightly basis.