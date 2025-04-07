Colby Jones News: Notches nine points

Jones closed with nine points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 124-90 loss to the Celtics.

Jones led the second unit in scoring and saw a sizable workload in the loss. He's been a key player for Washington recently, playing 29.2 minutes over his last six games to go with averages of 9.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.