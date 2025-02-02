Colby Jones News: Productive in G League loss

Jones tallied 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals during 32 minutes in Sunday's 106-96 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Jones was involved all around the court, achieving a team-high count of seven assists in this match. Despite having a spot on Sacramento's 15-man roster, he has barely played at the NBA level this year and is expected to remain a regular starter for the G League team, where he's averaging 19 points in 33.1 minutes per game.