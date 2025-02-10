Colby Jones News: Recalled Monday

The Wizards recalled Jones from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Monday.

Jones will potentially make his Wizards debut and rejoin the parent club for its matchup against the Spurs on Monday. The 22-year-old appeared in a tune-up game for the Go-Go in Monday's 119-114 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue, during which he posted five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and four steals across 32 minutes. Jones could struggle to find significant minutes in Washington's rotation, though he'll likely have a clearer path to playing time than he did with Sacramento.