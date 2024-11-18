Colby Jones News: Rejoins parent club

Sacramento recalled Jones from the G League's Stockton Kings on Monday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Jones has been making frequent trips to the G League to get some live reps, as he remains on the fringe of the rotation at the NBA level. He posted 25 points (11-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes for Stockton in Sunday's 127-122 win over the South Bay Lakers.