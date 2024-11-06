Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Colby Jones headshot

Colby Jones News: Returns from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 7, 2024 at 9:54am

The Kings recalled Jones from the G League's Stockton Kings on Wednesday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Jones headed to Stockton to get in some practice time, but he'll be back with the parent club for Wednesday's game against the Raptors. The second-year player hasn't been part of head coach Mike Brown's rotation this season, logging just seven total minutes through the Kings' first seven games.

Colby Jones
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now