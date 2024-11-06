Colby Jones News: Returns from G League
The Kings recalled Jones from the G League's Stockton Kings on Wednesday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Jones headed to Stockton to get in some practice time, but he'll be back with the parent club for Wednesday's game against the Raptors. The second-year player hasn't been part of head coach Mike Brown's rotation this season, logging just seven total minutes through the Kings' first seven games.
