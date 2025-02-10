Colby Jones News: Sent to G League

The Wizards assigned Jones to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Monday.

Jones will presumably play for Capital City in its game against the Oklahoma City Blue that tips off at 2 p.m. ET, then rejoin the Wizards ahead of their home game against the Spurs, which begins at 7 p.m. ET. The newly acquired wing should have a clearer path to playing time in Washington than he did with Sacramento, but Jones is still likely to find himself outside of the rotation to begin his tenure with the Wizards.