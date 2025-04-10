Colby Jones News: Solid line in loss

Jones closed with 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 122-103 loss to the 76ers.

Jones continues to get an extended look from the Wizards with most of the key players being held out for injuries and maintenance. Over his last six games, Jones has flirted with top-100 production in nine-category formats, posting averages of 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 30.8 minutes.