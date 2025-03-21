Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Anthony headshot

Cole Anthony Injury: Absent from shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Anthony (toe) didn't participate in shootaround and is considered a game-time decision for Friday's game versus the Wizards, Dan Savage of the Magic's official sitereports.

Anthony is officially listed as questionable Friday after missing Orlando's previous contest due to a left big toe sprain. If Anthony's officially ruled out, Cory Joseph will likely draw his fifth straight start.

Cole Anthony
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now