Cole Anthony Injury: Absent from shootaround
Anthony (toe) didn't participate in shootaround and is considered a game-time decision for Friday's game versus the Wizards, Dan Savage of the Magic's official sitereports.
Anthony is officially listed as questionable Friday after missing Orlando's previous contest due to a left big toe sprain. If Anthony's officially ruled out, Cory Joseph will likely draw his fifth straight start.
