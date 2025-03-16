Cole Anthony Injury: Aggravates toe injury

Anthony won't return to Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to a left big toe strain, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.

After missing the last two games with the same injury, Anthony tried to play through the left big toe strain but played just six minutes before the Magic shut him down for the day. The 24-year-old will finish the contest with two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT). Cory Joseph and Anthony Black will likely shoulder the workload at point guard the rest of the way.