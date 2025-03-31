Cole Anthony Injury: Could return Tuesday

Anthony (toe) is listed questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

Anthony remained out for Monday's 96-87 loss to the Clippers due to a left toe strain, but he could be ready to make his return to the court in the second leg of a back-to-back set. He hasn't played since March 16 as a result of the injury, so if Anthony is cleared to suit up Tuesday, the Magic would likely look to keep his minutes in check.