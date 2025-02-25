Cole Anthony Injury: Exits to locker room Tuesday

Anthony exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left knee injury during the third quarter of Tuesday's game against Cleveland, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.

Anthony came up limping and required assistance walking back to the locker room with 7:37 remaining in the third quarter. The 24-year-old combo guard will likely undergo further testing before a decision is made on his availability, and if he's unable to return, Anthony Black will likely pick up the slack the rest of the way.