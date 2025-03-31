Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Anthony headshot

Cole Anthony Injury: Game-time call for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Anthony (toe) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

Anthony was held out of Monday's clash with the Clippers due to a left toe strain, but he'll have another chance to return Tuesday. He hasn't taken the court since March 16 as a result of the injury and the team hasn't provided much in terms of how much he's been able to ramp up his basketball activities.

Cole Anthony
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now