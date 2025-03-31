Cole Anthony Injury: Game-time call for Tuesday
Anthony (toe) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.
Anthony was held out of Monday's clash with the Clippers due to a left toe strain, but he'll have another chance to return Tuesday. He hasn't taken the court since March 16 as a result of the injury and the team hasn't provided much in terms of how much he's been able to ramp up his basketball activities.
