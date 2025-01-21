Cole Anthony Injury: Iffy due to illness
Anthony is now questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to illness.
Anthony was a late addition to the injury report, along with Jonathan Isaac (illness). That's typically not a great sign in terms of availability, and the Magic are already thin in their backcourt without Jalen Suggs (back). If Anthony can't go, the Magic could need Anthony Black to step into a much larger role.
