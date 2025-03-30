Cole Anthony Injury: Iffy for Monday vs. LAC
Anthony (toe) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Anthony is in jeopardy of missing his seventh consecutive contest due to a left big toe strain. However, the 24-year-old combo guard was listed as doubtful before being ruled out of Saturday's win over Sacramento, so the questionable tag bodes well for his progression toward a return to game action. If Anthony remains on the shelf Monday, Cory Joseph and Anthony Black will likely continue to receive an uptick in playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now