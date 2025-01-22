Cole Anthony Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Anthony (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against Portland.
After missing Tuesday's game against the Raptors with an illness, Anthony's game status remains up in the air against the Blazers. The Magic will likely wait until closer to Thursday's tipoff before updating the guard's designation. If Anthony remains out, Anthony Black would be primed to make another spot start at point guard for Orlando.
