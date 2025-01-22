Fantasy Basketball
Cole Anthony headshot

Cole Anthony Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 22, 2025 at 3:35pm

Anthony (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against Portland.

After missing Tuesday's game against the Raptors with an illness, Anthony's game status remains up in the air against the Blazers. The Magic will likely wait until closer to Thursday's tipoff before updating the guard's designation. If Anthony remains out, Anthony Black would be primed to make another spot start at point guard for Orlando.

Cole Anthony
Orlando Magic
