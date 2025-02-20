Cole Anthony Injury: Leaves for locker room Thursday
Anthony went back to the locker room in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Hawks due to an illness, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.
Anthony signaled to be checked out of the game with 3:51 remaining in the first quarter. The severity of the illness is unknown, but if the 24-year-old is unable to return, Anthony Black and Gary Harris could see an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now