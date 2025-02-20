Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Anthony headshot

Cole Anthony Injury: Leaves for locker room Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2025 at 5:06pm

Anthony went back to the locker room in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Hawks due to an illness, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.

Anthony signaled to be checked out of the game with 3:51 remaining in the first quarter. The severity of the illness is unknown, but if the 24-year-old is unable to return, Anthony Black and Gary Harris could see an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.

Cole Anthony
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now