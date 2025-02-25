Cole Anthony Injury: Makes early exit Tuesday

The Magic announced that Anthony won't return to Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers after suffering a hyperextended left knee during the third quarter.

Anthony will finish the game with six points (2-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists across 21 minutes. The Magic will likely re-evaluate him Wednesday before providing another update on his status, but given the nature of the injury, Anthony seems likely to miss time. With Jalen Suggs (quadricep) having not played since Jan. 25 and facing an uncertain return timeline, the Magic could be forced to rely heavily on Anthony Black during Thursday's game against Golden State if Anthony can't play.