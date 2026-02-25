Cole Anthony headshot

Cole Anthony Injury: Not playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Anthony (not with team) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Anthony continues to be away from the Suns after being traded by the Bucks on Feb. 5. His next chance to play is Tuesday against the Kings, though there's no indication that he'll suit up for Phoenix at this point in time.

Cole Anthony
Phoenix Suns
