Cole Anthony Injury: Not playing Thursday
Anthony (not with team) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Anthony continues to be away from the Suns after being traded by the Bucks on Feb. 5. His next chance to play is Tuesday against the Kings, though there's no indication that he'll suit up for Phoenix at this point in time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Anthony See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 196 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left9 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1114 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 421 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2927 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Anthony See More