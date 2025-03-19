Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Anthony headshot

Cole Anthony Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 2:42pm

Anthony (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.

Anthony has missed two of Orlando's last three games due to a left toe strain, and he'll be sidelined for Wednesday's interconference bout. Anthony's absence means Corey Joseph will remain in the Magic's starting lineup while Anthony Black sees extended minutes off the bench. Anthony's next opportunity to take the floor is Friday against the Wizards.

Cole Anthony
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now