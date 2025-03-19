Cole Anthony Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Anthony (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.

Anthony has missed two of Orlando's last three games due to a left toe strain, and he'll be sidelined for Wednesday's interconference bout. Anthony's absence means Corey Joseph will remain in the Magic's starting lineup while Anthony Black sees extended minutes off the bench. Anthony's next opportunity to take the floor is Friday against the Wizards.