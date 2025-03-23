Fantasy Basketball
Cole Anthony headshot

Cole Anthony Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 2:50pm

Anthony (toe) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers.

Anthony is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive contest due to a left big toe strain, which is an injury that he aggravated during last Sunday's win over the Cavaliers. The combo guard wasn't able to go through practice Sunday, per Mason Williams of SI.com, which bodes poorly for his potential return. If the 24-year-old remains sidelined, Anthony Black and Cory Joseph will likely see a bump in minutes against Los Angeles.

Cole Anthony
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
