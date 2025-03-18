Cole Anthony Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Anthony (toe) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Anthony has missed two of the last three games for the Magic while nursing a toe injury. The 24-year-old guard played only six minutes before being ruled out during Sunday's win against the Cavaliers, finishing with two points and one rebound. Orlando will likely turn to Cory Joseph and Anthony Black if the veteran guard cannot play against Houston.
