Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Anthony headshot

Cole Anthony Injury: Remains sidelined Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 2:43pm

Anthony (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Anthony will miss his third consecutive contest due to the left big toe strain. His next chance to suit up will come in the second half of the club's back-to-back set against the Hornets on Tuesday. Anthony Black and Cory Joseph will likely shoulder the workload at point guard due to Anthony being sidelined.

Cole Anthony
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now