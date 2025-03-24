Cole Anthony Injury: Remains sidelined Monday
Anthony (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Anthony will miss his third consecutive contest due to the left big toe strain. His next chance to suit up will come in the second half of the club's back-to-back set against the Hornets on Tuesday. Anthony Black and Cory Joseph will likely shoulder the workload at point guard due to Anthony being sidelined.
