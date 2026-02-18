Cole Anthony headshot

Cole Anthony Injury: Ruled out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Anthony (recently traded) is out for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

After coming over from Milwaukee at the trade deadline, Anthony's Suns debut will have to wait until Saturday at the earliest, when Phoenix faces Orlando. The majority of the minutes at point guard should fall on Collin Gillespie, Jalen Green and Grayson Allen until Anthony is able to work his way into the mix.

Cole Anthony
Phoenix Suns
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Anthony See More
