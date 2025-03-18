Cole Anthony Injury: Sits out practice
Anthony (toe) did not practice Tuesday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Anthony played just six minutes Sunday at Cleveland before he was ruled out of the second half of the game due to the injury that sidelined him the two prior contests, according to Beede. As far as Wednesday's game versus Houston, it sounds like Anthony is questionable at best. Anthony Black could see an uptick in minutes if Anthony is unable to give it a go.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now