Cole Anthony Injury: Still absent from team
Anthony (not with team) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Portland.
Anthony has yet to suit up for the Suns since being acquired from the Bucks on Feb. 5. His next chance to make his debut with Phoenix is Tuesday against Boston, though there hasn't been any indication that he'll be available for that contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Anthony See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 193 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left6 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1111 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 418 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2924 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Anthony See More