Cole Anthony Injury: Won't play Monday

Anthony (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Anthony hasn't played since March 6, when he made a six-minute appearance following a two-game absence. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in San Antonio, and while he doesn't have a return timetable, the fact that he was initially listed as questionable for Monday's game is a step in the right direction.