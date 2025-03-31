Fantasy Basketball
Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 3:21pm

Anthony (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Anthony hasn't played since March 6, when he made a six-minute appearance following a two-game absence. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in San Antonio, and while he doesn't have a return timetable, the fact that he was initially listed as questionable for Monday's game is a step in the right direction.

Cole Anthony
Orlando Magic

