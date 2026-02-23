Cole Anthony headshot

Cole Anthony Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Anthony (not with team) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

Anthony has yet to suit up for the Suns since being acquired from the Bucks on Feb. 5. The guard's next opportunity to make his team debut will come Thursday against the Lakers, though there's no indication that he will report to the team imminently.

Cole Anthony
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Anthony See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Anthony See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
25 days ago