Cole Anthony Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Anthony (not with team) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
Anthony has yet to suit up for the Suns since being acquired from the Bucks on Feb. 5. The guard's next opportunity to make his team debut will come Thursday against the Lakers, though there's no indication that he will report to the team imminently.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Anthony See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 194 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left7 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1112 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 419 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2925 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Anthony See More