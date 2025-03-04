Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Anthony headshot

Cole Anthony Injury: Won't play Tuesday vs. Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 3:29pm

Anthony (toe) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.

Anthony was added to Tuesday's injury report due to a left toe strain, which is severe enough for him to be sidelined against Toronto. With Anthony sidelined, Cory Joseph will slide into the Magic's starting lineup while Anthony Black continues to serve in a reserve role, per Williams. Anthony's next opportunity to play is Thursday against the Bulls.

Cole Anthony
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now