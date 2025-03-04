Cole Anthony Injury: Won't play Tuesday vs. Toronto

Anthony (toe) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.

Anthony was added to Tuesday's injury report due to a left toe strain, which is severe enough for him to be sidelined against Toronto. With Anthony sidelined, Cory Joseph will slide into the Magic's starting lineup while Anthony Black continues to serve in a reserve role, per Williams. Anthony's next opportunity to play is Thursday against the Bulls.