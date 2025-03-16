Cole Anthony Injury: Won't return Sunday
Anthony won't return to Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to a left big toe strain, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.
Anthony tried to play through the injury during the first half of Sunday's contest following a two-game absence. However, the 24-year-old combo guard logged only six minutes, finishing with two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT) and one rebound. Cory Joseph and Anthony Black will likely shoulder the workload at point guard the rest of the way.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now