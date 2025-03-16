Cole Anthony Injury: Won't return Sunday

Anthony won't return to Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to a left big toe strain, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.

Anthony tried to play through the injury during the first half of Sunday's contest following a two-game absence. However, the 24-year-old combo guard logged only six minutes, finishing with two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT) and one rebound. Cory Joseph and Anthony Black will likely shoulder the workload at point guard the rest of the way.