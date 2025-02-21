Cole Anthony News: All-around effort vs. Memphis

Anthony finished Friday's 105-104 loss to the Grizzlies with 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block over 34 minutes.

With Paolo Banchero in foul trouble, Anthony took on a larger scoring role in the first half of Friday's game, scoring 12 of his 17 points over the first 24 minutes. Anthony shifted to a more complimentary role in the second half with five assists, and his seven dimes were a game high. He's started in the Magic's last seven games due to the absence of Jalen Suggs (quadriceps), and Anthony has averaged 12.3 points on 47.8 percent shooting, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals over 24.5 minutes per game.