Cole Anthony News: Close to double-double
Anthony amassed 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Saturday's 111-109 win over Milwaukee.
Anthony was coming off a 20-point performance in the loss to the Bulls on Thursday, and he bested that stat line in this win Saturday while also coming close to a double-double. Anthony posted his best scoring mark since Feb. 3, when he had 26 points off the bench in a loss to the Warriors, and it was the third time he finished just one assist away from a double-double. Due to the absence of Jalen Suggs (knee), Anthony should remain as the starting point guard for the Magic going forward as long as he stays healthy.
