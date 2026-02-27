Cole Anthony News: Cut loose by Suns
The Suns waived Anthony on Friday, per Shams Charania of ESPN.
The Suns acquired Anthony at the trade deadline in a deal with the Bucks, but the guard never joined the team and is now free to sign elsewhere on the open market. On the year, Anthony has averaged 6.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per tilt through 35 games with Milwaukee and should attract some attention from clubs in need of backcourt reinforcements.
Cole Anthony
Free Agent
