Cole Anthony News: Full stat line off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Anthony finished with 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 victory over the Suns.

Although it was rookie first-rounder Tristan da Silva who entered Orlando's starting lineup for the injured Franz Wagner (oblique), it was Anthony who absorbed the lion's share of Wagner's vacated playing time and supplied a full stat line Sunday. Anthony's 29 minutes were a season-high figure, and it would appear initially the 24-year-old guard could be one of the main beneficiaries of Wagner's indefinite absence after Anthony held an inconsistent role in the second unit thus far this season. Given the uncertainty surrounding head coach Jamahl Mosley's rotation on a nightly basis going forward, fantasy managers in most leagues should still take a wait-and-see approach before adding Anthony off waiver wires, but he's worth a speculative pickup in deep leagues for the time being.

