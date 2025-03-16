Cole Anthony News: Getting green light

Anthony (toe) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

After missing two games due to a left big toe injury, Anthony will return to action Sunday. With Jalen Suggs (knee) out for the season, Anthony is slated for a sizable role moving forward. Over his last 15 games before suffering the injury, Anthony averaged 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 24.9 minutes per game.