Cole Anthony headshot

Cole Anthony News: Good to go Saturday vs. Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 2:20pm

Anthony (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

Anthony will return Saturday from a two-game absence due to an illness. He was in the Magic's starting lineup for the eight games prior to his absence, and over that span, he averaged 17.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals over 31.5 minutes per contest. Anthony will come off the bench while Jalen Suggs (back) returns to the starting lineup, per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel.

Cole Anthony
Orlando Magic
